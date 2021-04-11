Facebook Inc has said that it is converting a part of its Menlo Park headquarters into a vaccination site.
Reuters reports that the company would be joining the government effort to speed up the vaccination drive in the United States.
To drive the initiative, the company said it is teaming up with Ravenswood Family Health Centre.
According to its Chief Operating Officer, Sheryl Sandberg, the move will support vaccination efforts in four of California’s hardest hit regions.
“We’re also teaming up with the State of California and local nonprofits to support mobile vaccination clinics in four of the state’s hardest hit regions,” Sandberg wrote in a post Friday.
Earlier this year, the social media company decided to launch a tool to give people in the United States information about where to get COVID-19 vaccines.
It also added a COVID-19 information area to its photo-sharing site, Instagram.
