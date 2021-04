ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will set up a registration appeal committee to consider complaints from members on the conduct of its ongoing membership registration, revalidation and update exercise.

John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the committee’s ninth meeting, held at the party’s national secretariat.

MR Akpanudoedehe said the meeting discussed the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections and reviewed the committee’s activities in the last quarter.

He added that the meeting also evaluated the party’s ongoing membership registration, revalidation and update exercise across the federation and discussed its affairs.

He said the meeting reviewed the Federal Government’s interventions in security challenges in some parts of the country and commended President Muhammadu Buhari “for his efforts at addressing the situation”.

He lauded the president for the “counter-actions taken against the spate of insecurity across the country.”

Mr Akpanudoedehe said the meeting passed a vote of confidence on Mr Buhari and urged leaders at all levels to show restraint in comments that would not unite the country in the face of insecurity.

“The meeting also commended the chairman of CECPC, Gov Mai Mala Buni, for his peaceful mien and dexterity, which have endeared high profile defections to APC,” he said.

Mr Akpanudoedehe said the resolutions reached at the meeting were in line with the CECPC’s “commitment to implementing all decisions of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), particularly the task of ensuring internal democracy”.