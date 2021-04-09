The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed a former senator, Dino Melaye as its screening committee chairman for the South-west zonal executive congress.
The party stated this in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu in Abuja on Friday.
Mr Akobundu said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) also approved the nomination of Emilia Ezude as secretary to the committee.
He listed other members of the committee to include: Shettima Laah, Ekeleme Ikieje and Egede Isreal.
Mr Akobundu said the committee’s mandate was to screen all aspirants for the zonal executive committee positions.
The screening exercise, according to him, is scheduled for Saturday April 10 at Osogbo, Osun. (NAN)
