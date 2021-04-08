The launch of a biography of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, was attended by many prominent Nigerians including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ex-Governor Bola Tinubu of Lagos, Sultan of Sokoto Saad Abubakar and the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi.
The book, ‘Aisha Buhari: Being Different,’ was written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Hajo Sani.
The book was launched at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.
See photos from the event, as shared by the presidency, below.
