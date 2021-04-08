ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has pledged his readiness to give financial autonomy to the judiciary in the state.

The governor made the pledge in Bauchi during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed acting Chief Judge (Grand Khadi) of Bauchi State Sharia Court, Mohammed Abubakar.

Mr Mohammed, who said he was always ready to go by the judiciary’s tradition, which, he said, was predicated on justice and equity, noted that the judiciary was the last hope of the common man.

“The judiciary is the last hope of the common man and it is not only the common man, it is the last hope of Bala Mohammed, because I have derived succour and solace in the judiciary.

“I am always ready to go by their tradition, because it is predicated on justice and equity.

“We, in the executive, are ready to give you your autonomy; we are ready to give you your respect, we are ready to clear latitude and leverage, so that you will be able to dispense justice,” he said.

Judiciary workers across Nigeria had embarked on industrial action to protest the denial of the judicial arm of government its financial autonomy as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

The governor reminded the newly sworn-in acting chief judge of the state sharia court that society expects a lot from him, now and even after service.

“I know you are going to have a very little stint, but it does not matter how long you stay, but how well you stay and how much you impact,” he said.

Mr Mohammed commended the harmonious relationship between the legislative, executive and judiciary.

”I call on the judges to ensure that verdicts are quickly made in criminal cases in order to enhance the issues of reward and punishment in the state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tenure of Dahiru Ningi, the out-gone chief judge of the sharia court, ended on April 6.

(NAN)