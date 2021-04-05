LG Electronics Inc. has announced that it is closing its mobile business unit.
The South Korean electronic firm said the decision was approved by its board of directors earlier Monday.
LG said in a statement that the decision to exit the incredibly competitive mobile phone sector will enable the company to focus resources in growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence and business-to-business solutions, as well as platforms and services.
The firm will provide service support and software updates for customers of existing mobile products for a period of time which will vary by region. LG will work collaboratively with suppliers and business partners throughout the closure of the mobile phone business. Details related to employment will be determined at the local level.
READ ALSO: NIN: Nigerian govt extends phone registration deadline
“Moving forward, LG will continue to leverage its mobile expertise and develop mobility-related technologies such as 6G to help further strengthen competitiveness in other business areas,” the statement said. “Core technologies developed during the two decades of LG’s mobile business operations will also be retained and applied to existing and future products.”
The wind-down of the mobile phone business is expected to be completed by July 31 although inventory of some existing models may still be available after that.
This announcement is not really a surprise as the move had been rumored for several weeks.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post