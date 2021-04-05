ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Kano State have paraded a 27-year-old man, Abubukar Musa, they said abducted his uncle for a one million naira ransom.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, sent a video showing the suspect being paraded, to journalists on Sunday.

He said the suspect was arrested with two AK 47 riffles he allegedly used for his criminal operations.

Mr Kiyawa said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was one of the bandits operating in Kano, Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State and other northern states.

Mr Musa, an indigine of Rurum village in Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano, narrated in the video how he abducted his uncle and collected the ransom before releasing him.

The suspect said he borrowed the guns found in his possession from Muhammadu Bakanoma in Zamfara State to confront another bandit he called Malam at Birnin Gwari, whom he accused of abducting his wife and daughter.

“I am a cattle rustler. I once abducted my uncle Alhaji Haruna and my cousin Bappan Jauro six years ago. These are the only two persons I have ever abducted. I abducted him (Alhaji Haruna) because his two children (Medi and Bappan Jauro) had kidnapped my younger sister, Hafsat.

“I released him after receiving one million naira ransom. We are now living with him (Alhaji Haruna) in the same compound,” Mr Musa said.

Mr Kiyawa said investigation was still ongoing into the suspect’s alleged crimes.