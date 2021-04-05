ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Eyitope Ogunbodede, has debunked the rumours on social media of the death of one of his predecessors, Roger Makanjuola.

Mr Ogunbodede said the don is alive and in excellent health.

He advised bloggers to be cautious and desist from spreading unverified news about people.

Mr Ogunbodede stated this in a congratulatory message he issued to mark the birthday of the former vice chancellor .

He also commended the septuagenarian for sacrificing his time, energy and resources for the development of the university.

“A world renowned Professor of Psychiatry, Professor Makanjuola, who clocks 75 years old, was invited by the Federal Government of Nigeria to be the Vice Chancellor of OAU, when the Institution was in crisis, first in acting capacity before he eventually became the substantive Vice Chancellor successfully completing his term in 2006.

“Professor Makanjuola, whose tenure established the Advancement Office, also ran an all inclusive administration, with more emphasis on the participation of Alumni in the affairs of their Alma Mater.”

He prayed that God would bless Mr Makanjuola “with a long life in sound health to continue his contributions to the health and education sectors”.