Kaduna State government has denied appointing intermediaries to negotiate with bandits on behalf of the government.

In a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday, the government will “prosecute” any person doing that.

” The attention of the Kaduna State Government under the leadership of Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been drawn to reports in the media that it has appointed representatives to interface with bandits on its behalf.

” The Kaduna State Government hereby clarifies firmly that such intermediaries have never been appointed.

” The position of the Kaduna State Government remains the same: the Government will not negotiate with or pay ransoms to bandits. Any person who claims to do so in any capacity, if found, will be prosecuted accordingly.

” Citizens are urged to report the details of any persons posing as official government negotiators to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on 09034000060 and 08170189999, or email internal.security@kdsg.gov.ng.

We will not negotiate with bandits

Governor El-Rufai has maintained that he will not negotiate or pay ransom to bandits in exchange for Kidnapped persons.

The governor at the presentation of the state 2020 security report in March, said, his government had ruled out issue of negotiation with bandits.

” Our position on Kaduna state has been clear and consistent, bandits, cattle wrestlers and armed militia must be degradedand decimated to a state of unconditional submission to constituted authority.

While speaking at the event, Mr El-Rufai said the government would never negotiate with band of any kind or support ” any grant of amnesty to them.”

Meanwhile, parents of the recently kidnapped College of Forestry students are pleading with the government to negotiate with the bandits so their children will return to them.

In a renewed effort to get the college students freed, Shehu Sani, a former senator, led some parents of the kidnapped students to visit a prominent Islamic cleric, Ahmed Gumi, at his Kaduna residence last week.

Mr Gumi is known for visiting bandits hideouts pleading for peace with them.

The college students are yet to be released.