ADVERTISEMENT

The Ekiti Police Command on Sunday in Ekiti confirmed the kidnapping of one Agbanigo Isaac from his farm, bringing to 10 the number of persons so far kidnapped in similar circumstances in the state, in the last few months.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that kidnapping has always ended in the release of the victims, although two deaths were recorded at the scene of action, during the period.

Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Sunday Abutu, in a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, stated that Mr Isaac, who resides in Ikere Ekiti, Headquarters of Ikere LGA of the state, was abducted on Saturday, at about 1600hrs on his farm, along Ajegbende- Ise Ekiti road.

He said that on the fateful day, at about 1845hrs, information got to Ilupeju-Ikere Ekiti Divisional Police Headquarters that some unknown armed men had abducted the man from his farm.

“Upon receipt of the information, a combined team of Police personnel from Ikere Ekiti Area Command and Ilupeju-Ikere Divisional Police Headquarters, mobilized to the scene where they met only the wife and children of the victim.

” Recounting the incident, the wife of the victim said the family were about entering their vehicle to return home, after finishing the day’s work on the farm, when they were suddenly accosted by seven masked armed men who ordered them to lie down facing the ground or risk loosing their lives.”

According to her, after the suspects had asked them series of questions, they escorted her and the children to the main road, but took away her husband to an unknown destination.

She revealed that her husband’s family members had been in dispute over the same farm with a lot of threats, before the incident happened, hence, she suspects that the feuding family members must be behind the abduction of her husband, as the abductors were all speaking in Ikere Ekiti dialect,” the PPRO quoted her as saying.

Mr Abutu disclosed that the Command had already invited three persons for interrogation and for further investigation.

” We hereby implore everyone to remain calm, as the Command will do everything possible to rescue the victim and apprehend those behind the abduction.

” We have commenced a serious manhunt and investigation to unravel the identities and apprehend those behind the abduction.

” The Command, therefore, enjoins anyone with useful information that could assist the Police in apprehending the suspects to visit the nearest Police Station or call 08062335577″, he said.

(NAN)