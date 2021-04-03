The police in Ondo State said on Saturday that they were still searching for the killers of the Olufon of Ifon, Adegoke Adeusi, five months after he was felled by bullets from hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen.

The monarch was killed on November 26, 2020, at Elegbeka, in Ose Local Government Area, while returning to his domain after a meeting in Akure.

The late traditional ruler was crowned in 1997 and had reigned for 23 years before his death.

His death had created several controversies, especially after the Special Police Intelligence Squad at the Force Headquarters invited five traditional leaders of the Ifon community in relation to an allegation of threatening the llife of a herdsman in the community.

The chiefs included Olaniyi Olotu, the Secretary of the Ifon Council of Chiefs; Olijewu; Saliu Omotosho; Ekon; and the Chief Hunter of the community, were also invited to answer questions on missing cows said to belong to one Abdullahi.

The chiefs had through their lawyers raised the alarm over the invitation, querying their invitation, that the police could not find the killers of their monarch but were quick to summon them over missing cows.

They also queried why the force headquarters would be involved in a matter that could be handled by the police command in Ondo State.

When the matter appeared to have been swept under the carpet like many other murder cases, the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Saturday, raised the matter vowing to unmask killers of the traditional ruler.

Mr Akeredolu, at an interdenominational service in honour of the late monarch, said he would leave no stone unturned at unravelling the killers no matter how long it would take.

Mr Akeredolu was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu.

He said he would continue to work with security agencies to ensure Mr Adeusi did not die in vain.

He described the late Olufon as a monarch who loved his people and attracted developmental projects to the community.

“We are all sad by the manner of the late Oba’s death,” the governor said.

“It shouldn’t happen to anybody. The Government will leave no stone unturned to fish out the killers.”

No update

When PREMIUM TIMES reached out to the police for an update on the case, the Ondo State Command’s spokesman, Leo Tee-Ikoro, said the case was still under investigation.

“I cannot make any further details on that for now,” he said.

“All what I can say is we are investigating the matter.”

Mr Akeredolu, however, urged the Ifon community to hasten the selection of a new king without hiccups.

He told them to abide by all chieftaincy declarations in the State in picking a new monarch.

He also warned that any Regent picked should not be made to reign for a long time.

“I want to enjoin you to have a peaceful selection of a new Oba. I know there is only one kingmaker left but hasten the process and follow all chieftaincy declaration to select the next Oba,” the governor said.

“The Regent you are going to pick shouldn’t stay long for there to be peace in the land.”