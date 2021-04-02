ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have ordered officers to intensify patrol and other anti-crime strategies in order to protect lives and property during the Easter celebration.

Hakeem Odumosu, the state Commissioner of Police, said this in a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday in Lagos.

Mr Odumosu charged the officers to implement the operation order prepared for the celebration by ensuring adequate deployment of men to strategic places.

“These places include worship centres, parks for picnics and recreational arenas as many fun-seekers will be out to celebrate the Easter,” the commissioner said.

He, however, appealed to residents, especially fun-seekers to be moderate in their celebration and respect the laws of the land with no exception to the COVID-19 protocols.

Mr Odumosu also warned them to desist from reckless driving and gross violation of traffic rules and regulations, particularly driving against the traffic (one way) and plying the BRT corridors.

“The police and other security operatives have been deployed across the state to enforce law and order,” he said.

Mr Odumosu said police detectives attached to Maroko Division on Thursday with officials from the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) had broken a “One-Chance” syndicate operating around Lekki axis.

He said that one Nurah Muazu, 31, of Aboki Estate, Marwa Lekki alongside his gang members, Roland Onoge, 38, and Daniel Abah, 28 were arrested by LASTMA officials.

“The gang members were intercepted by officials of LASTMA along Marwa Bus Stop Lekki, having robbed one Amarachi Isaac, f, in their unregistered red Toyota Camry car.

“I have ordered an investigation to apprehend other members of the One-Chance robbery syndicate and other similar syndicates, who have been placed under surveillance for a while by the police,” he said.

The commissioner commended the efforts of the LASTMA officials for intercepting the suspects and the police detectives for the follow-up.

“I admonish other security and safety agencies to emulate their acts of professionalism and commitment to duty as every individual is expected to play a vital role in securing Lagos State.

“I have ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation,” Odumosu said.

(NAN)