The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged Nigerians to dedicate themselves to more prayers during the Easter to seek divine intervention and guidance for the country’s leaders.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Chairman APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) gave the charge in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

A statement by Mamman Mohammed, Buni’s Director General, Press and Media, said Mr Buni also called for love, unity, peace, harmony and tolerance among Nigerians.

He called on religious leaders to use the occasion of Easter to preach peace, tolerance and unity among Nigerians.

Mr Buni said the Easter period should be used to pray for Nigeria to overcome its challenges and for its prosperity.

“As people of faith, we should dedicate ourselves to more prayers during the Easter to seek divine intervention and guide our leaders right.

“We should see ourselves as a people with common dreams and aspirations for a greater Nigeria that is full of love, tolerance, unity and prosperity.

“We have no any other country than Nigeria, we should therefore work to unify and strengthen our dear country,” Buni said.

He further called on Nigerians to see a problem in any part of the country as a common and shared problem that should be fought collectively.

He wished all Christians and Nigerians a peaceful Easter celebrations, love and abundant peace.

Also, the Emir of Zaria, Ahmad Bamalli, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ on love and sacrifice.

He also called for more security consciousness and observance of all COVID-19 prevention protocols by citizens.

The emir made the call in an interaction with newsmen at his palace in Zaria on Friday.

Mr Bamalli said that in festive period like this, the emirate always preached to people to be law abiding; respect the laws of the land and be security conscious stressing that “this is a trying period.

“Some miscreants always take advantage of the period to do their nefarious activities; we always call on people to be more vigilante, watchful and report any suspicious movement to the nearest authority.

“Normally, in festive period like this, people should observe all COVID-19 prevention protocols.”

The Emir said that Easter was the season in which Christians across the world commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, adding that it was also a season of love, sacrifice and prayers.

Mr Bamalli, while wishing Christians a happy Easter celebration, called on the people to use the period and pray for the development of the Nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

(NAN)