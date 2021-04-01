ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday promised to enhance its collaboration with the University of Abuja to boost postgraduate programme in forensic science.

A statement by EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the commission’s chair Abdulrasheed Bawa, made the vow on Thursday while receiving a delegation of the university led by the Vice-Chancellor, Abdulrasheed Na ‘Allah.

According to the EFCC chair, the changing trend in criminality makes it is imperative for the agency to improve the capacity of its officers.

“It is our desire that our officers are up to date as you are aware that crime is changing and evolving and the world has turned digital; everything is on the internet and there is the need to know new trends coming up and we hope that the collaboration through the establishment of different programmes will yield results in combating corruption”, he said.

The EFCC boss, however, commended the long standing relationship between the EFCC and the University of Abuja, particularly the affiliation of the EFCC Academy to run specialised postgraduate programmes in Forensics.

He further assured that the EFCC would do everything possible, including upgrading the facilities at the EFCC Academy, to ensure the success of the programmes.

He said, “We are looking forward to having e- classes where training can be held online without necessarily being physically present considering the present circumstance of the world.”

VC reacts

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of UniAbuja, Mr Na’Allah commended Mr Bawa for his dedication to overcoming the scourge of corruption. “This moment is very significant because it is not for any reason that you have been selected; you fit the challenge this nation is facing.

”All aspects of our nation including economic, security, social political, see the job of the EFCC as an area everyone ought to support and that is why we stand by the Commission,” he said.

While expressing his delight over the collaboration between EFCC and the university in the area of Forensic Science, Mr Na ‘Allah noted that the partnership was one whose time has come.

“This is a collaboration that should have been done a long time ago; we cannot move forward except our manpower is trained to be the best and we hope to have exceptionally talented staff”.

He added that apart from the EFCC, the university had opened discussion with an Indian University to become part of a tripartite partnership in running the specialized programme of Forensic.

On the Vice Chancellor’s entourage were, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Innocent Clement; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Abubakar Abba; Dean Student Affairs, Abubakar Umar; Rector, Centre for Security and Legal Studies, Arinze Agbo; Director, Developmental Services, Augustine Bassey and Mohammed Gambari.