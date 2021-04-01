ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Kano State have arrested a 40-year old man, Awaisu Auwalu, for allegedly beating his 19-year-old son, Auwalu Awaisu, to death with a stick.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Haruna, said this in a video message he sent to journalists on Wednesday.

He said the incident happened on Saturday at Samegu Quarters in the Kano metropolis.

Mr Haruna said on receiving a report, the police had moved to the area and taken the youth to Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital where he died on Sunday morning.

He said the father accused his son of stealing in his shop.

“The suspect is now under police custody. The commissioner of police, Sama’ila Shua’aibu Dikko, has directed the transfer of this case to CID at command headquarters, for further investigation.

“He will be prosecuted as soon as investigation is completed.”