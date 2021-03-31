ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos State have arraigned 60 suspected cultists using the new anti-cultism law recently passed by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor.

In a statement released by Muyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson, the suspected cultists were arrested at various points and communities in the state.

He said the suspects were taken to the Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba, on Wednesday.

They were arraigned before Adeola Adedayo, the magistrate, using the new Lagos State Anti Cultism Law, 2021.

“The police prosecutors filed thirteen (13) count charge against the sixty suspects for various offences including Conspiracy, Murder, Cultism, Unlawful

Possession of Firearms and Breach of Public Peace under the new Lagos State Anti Cultism Law, 2021 and Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015,” Mr Adejobi said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the state governor signed the anti-cultism bill into law.

The law prescribes 21 years as jail term for suspects convicted for cultism and 15 years sentence for individuals abetting them.

Mr Adejobi added that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had coordinated some raids and operations around the state, especially, in Ikorodu, where he went after cultists and hoodlums, who have been terrorising the entire state and bring them to book.

Mr Adejobi said the police boss described the new law as a blessing and catalyst to eradicate cultism in the state.

“The law caters for many loopholes in the previous laws pertaining to cult-related matters in the state,” Mr Odumosu said.

The police boss charged the Divisional Police Officers and commanders of operational units to be on their toes and make sure that the state is rid of cultism and other social vices since the command enjoys the enabling platform and framework to operate and discharge its duties as expected.