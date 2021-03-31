ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army has said it complies strictly with the federal character principles in its recruitments.

The army stated this on Wednesday in a statement by its spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, a brigadier general.

The statement was in reaction to a publication by an online newspaper which alleged that the north was always favoured against the south during recruitments.

Mr Yerima said all the 36 states were given the same number of slots except for states whose candidates did not meet the requirements.

He however explained that in such cases, the slots are given to other states from the same zone.

Read the full statement below:

RE- NORTH DOMINATES NIGERIAN ARMY RECRUITMENT

The attention of the Directorate of Army Public Relations has been drawn to an ill-informed publication of the referenced story on 29 March, 2021 by an online newspaper, Global Sentinel via its weblink

The publication alleged that the list of successful candidates for Short Service Commission 47 Selection Board which was published on 26 Mar 21 was dominated by the North while the South East had the fewest candidates. It is pertinent to state that the Nigerian Army strictly complies with the Federal Character policy.

Accordingly, an equal number of 8 candidates were selected from each state of the federation except in rare instances where a state did not have the required number of eligible candidates to fill its 8 vacancies. In such instance, the vacancy will be filled by a contiguous state from the same Geopolitical Zone.

Following this number allocated per state, the South East which is made up of 5 States was entitled to 40 candidates. However, 2 extra vacancies were allocated to the geopolitical zone thereby making a total 42 candidates instead of 40. North Central for instance has 7 states (FCT inclusive). Taking 8 candidates from each state in geopolitical zone gives a total of 56 in addition to 2 extra vacancies as was also allocated to the South East gave the total of 58 candidates.

It is therefore quite uncharitable and blatantly divisive for any media organisation to whip up sentiments from such a straight forward exercise conducted by the Nigerian Army in the best interest of the Nation. The General public including media practitioners are encouraged to always seek clarification from Army Headquarters whenever in doubt on any issue rather than rushing to publish reports that would be defamatory to the image of the Nigerian Army and injurious to Nigeria’s unity.

Thank you.

Mohammed Yerima

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

31 March, 2021