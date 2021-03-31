The Department for Petroleum Resources (DPR) has assured Nigerians of adequate supply of petroleum products before, during and after the Easter.
Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, DPR made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.
The Federal Government declared April 2 and April 5 public holidays to mark the celebration.
Mr Osu said there was product sufficiency nationwide and advised marketers against hoarding and creating artificial scarcity.
He said DPR would intensify its monitoring and surveillance of petroleum products outlets to ensure compliance with quality, quantity, integrity and safety of operations in line with its regulatory mandate.
Mr Osu advised consumers to report any infraction such as under dispensing of products to any DPR office nationwide.
He also reiterated the DPR’s commitment to safety and advised consumers to observe all necessary safety protocols in the handling of petroleum products, especially at this season of harmattan.
Mr Osu said the regulatory agency would continue to initiate appropriate initiatives to enable business and create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. (NAN)
