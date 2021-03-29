ADVERTISEMENT

A traveller kidnapped, on Friday, at Osu town, along the Ife-Ilesha expressway in Osun State has regained his freedom.

The spokesperson of police in the state, Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement on Monday, that the victim was released without ransom paid on Sunday evening.

It was earlier reported that kidnappers intercepted travellers’ vehicle on Friday and kidnapped three people.

The police, however, said that only one person was kidnapped and the fellow is identified as Usman, a brother to Seriki Hausa of Iyere town, Haruna Tanko.

Mr Tanko had earlier said that the kidnappers demanded N50 million ransom to free his brother.

However,, Ms Opalola who announced the release of the victim said no ransom was paid.

She said “unrelenting efforts and collaboration from other security outfits to rid the state of criminal activities since the incident of the kidnap was reported led to the release of the victim at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.”

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to set the record straight that, it was only one person that was kidnapped against the bad ‘drop’ that three persons were kidnapped.”