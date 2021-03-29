Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has lauded the leadership style of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, describing it as unusual.

Mr Osinbajo spoke Monday at the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, an occasion to mark Mr Tinubu’s 69th birthday, which held in Kano. Several speakers also participated virtually.

The colloquium was tagged: ‘Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: The Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and Prosperity.’

Mr Osinbajo said Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, is an institution on his own and is worth celebrating.

“There is no Nigerian leader who has been so instrumental in raising other leaders like Asiwaju Tinubu. What is responsible for this phenomenon is Asiwaju’s leading style which is unusual.”

Mr Osinbajo said Mr Tinubu constantly refines his thoughts and is never afraid of having his subordinates scrutinise his ideas.

“He is completely comfortable engaging across different ethnic, religious and partisan divides,” he said.

The vice president said the colloquium holds at a time when a global pandemic has created a storm of social economic problems in many countries, including Nigeria.

He said Nigeria needs a group of men and women of all faiths, tribes and ethnicity, who are committed to running a country on high values.

The governor of Kano state, Umar Ganduje, who hosted the physical version of the colloquium, said choosing Kano State as the venue was a good choice.

The topic and the imperative of national cohesion for growth and development is a challenge to many of us, he said.

“It has exposed our level of national integration, if the right measures are to be uses to measure our national integration, we can say that level is very low. It is a challenge for the elite, leaders and for the common people.

“Tribalism, nepotism, suspicion, religious intolerance are variables pulling the country down. All Nigerians, as far as national integration is concerned, we have to be born again,” Mr Ganduje said.

The governor said the resolutions that will resonate from the colloquium will form good ideas for the benefit of policy makers and politicians in Nigeria.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari, the chairperson of the occasion, urged Nigerians to keep faith in the promise of a great Nigeria.

“This colloquium is a reflection of the service that Asiwaju has given, not only to Lagos state but to Nigeria and Africa.”

The president said the theme of the colloquium is a more relevant and impactful discussion than ever before.

“It seems that we have all agreed on one point that notwithstanding our diversity, ethnic, religion and group, Nigerians are better together and even stronger together.

“Asiwaju is an advocate of unity and constant cohesion in Nigeria.

“The lessons of this colloquium are clear. Our very best of conduct as citizens and leaders is to ensure that justice and unity now reigns in Nigeria.

“We need to commit resources to the development of Nigeria so that every Nigerian feels conformable in every part of the country. We should keep faith to the promise of a great Nigeria,” Mr Buhari said.

The 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium featured a selection of speakers including policymakers, mediators, innovators, security experts, thought-leaders, academics and individuals in governance.

Some of the speakers and panelists at the event were Dani Rodrick, Ford Foundation Professor of International Political Economy; Funmi Olonisakin, Professor of Security, Leadership & Development King’s College, London; Amaka Anku, Practice Head, Africa Eurasia Group; Mohamed Yahya, Resident Representative in Nigeria, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); and Charity Namsoh, Founder/CEO, HoP Africa.

The President of Liberia, George Weah, former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Koroma, Vice President of ECOWAS Commission, Finda Koroma, also graced the occasion.