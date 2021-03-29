ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, have congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as he clocks 69 years.

The governors in separate statements by their spokespersons, on Sunday, described Mr Tinubu as an icon of democracy and true elder statesman.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Sunday, Mr Fayemi described Mr Tinubu as a leader of leaders.

“Asiwaju Tinubu’s ability to identify, nurture and engage talents is unequalled. His life has been a testimony of human capital development in an unrelenting struggle for a better life for people.

“He is not only an accomplished politician; he is a statesman par excellence, a dogged fighter and strong voice in the fight against military dictatorship and enthronement of democratic rule in the country.

“We can only wish him many more useful and productive years in service to humanity.”

Mr Abiodun in a statement by his spokesperson, Kunle Somorin, said Mr Tinubu has laid a “solid foundation for continuity of good governance in Lagos and had ensured that the southwest and indeed Nigeria, benefit from the progressive politics of the APC.”

He said the ex-governor of Lagos from his days in corporate practices to politics has been “undisputable vanguard of progressive politics, irrepressible statesman and an icon whose unconditional service and time-tested leadership inspire hope in us.”

“For your exceptional skills at political engineering, altruistic leadership and unwavering commitment to ethical democracy, we are very proud of you and would continue to cherish your heritage of responsible statesmanship.”

In another statement, Mr Sanwo-olu through his press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said Mr Tinubu remained a visionary leader and rare mentor with exceptional abilities in various areas of human endeavours.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is a major stabilising factor for Nigeria’s current democratic dispensation. As a pathfinder, Asiwaju charted the developmental trajectory of modern Lagos, raising the bar of governance and public service in the state and indeed, Nigeria.

”A cheerful giver who cares about the welfare of the people, Asiwaju personifies tolerance and humanity. The story of Nigeria’s democracy cannot be told without the name of Jagaban Borgu written in gold. Thousands are today direct beneficiaries of his political benevolence.”