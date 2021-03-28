ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Saturday hosted the Grammy award-winning Afrobeat artiste, Burna Boy, whom he described as the pride of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the artiste, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, visited Governor Wike in the company of his parents, Mr and Mrs Samuel Ogulu, and his management team.

The governor said the state is proud of Burna Boy for the rare distinction of becoming a winner of the prestigious Grammy award.

“There is no Rivers person that will say he or she is not happy with the kind of pride you’ve brought us.

“I am very happy and I can tell you, whatever you think we can do to promote you, we will continue to do it,’’ he said.

According to him, when news broke that Burna Boy was the winner in the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album, the entire state was elated.

He said: “You’ve done us proud and we owe you a duty to show you love. Wherever you are, your people appreciate you.’’

The governor urged Burna Boy not to relent in his musical endeavour, adding that the state government would continually give him all the necessary support.

Earlier, Burna Boy said he was deeply grateful and incredibly humbled by the reception and honour done to him by the Government of Rivers State.

“I really appreciate being here. This is probably the biggest honour that will be bestowed on me since I was born.

“It is one thing to win the Grammy and to be applauded everywhere else in the world and another thing to be loved in your own home and that to me is worth more than anything I can get.

“So I appreciate you my governor for taking your time out to do this,’’ he added.

(NAN)