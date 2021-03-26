At least 413 million doses of nine different COVID-19 vaccines have been produced globally.

This is according to an analysis conducted by predictive science intelligence company, Airfinity.

The recently released data indicates that the total number of COVID-19 doses expected by the end of this year is around 9.5 billion.

“While that figure is certainly impressive, it will fail to meet global demand which stands at around 11.5 billion,” according to Airfinity.

Since Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, became the first person in the world to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in early December in the UK, more countries have started administering coronavirus jabs to their populations.

More than 25 million people in the UK have now received their first jab and there are signs that it is starting to have a positive effect on the rate of hospitalisation and death, the BBC reported.

In early March, Nigeria received an initial 3.94 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX, a World Health Organisation-backed programme set up to divide a billion doses across 92 countries.

The facility promised access to vaccines for up to 20 per cent of participating countries’ population with an initial supply beginning in the first quarter of the year to immunize 3 per cent of their population.

Nigeria became the third African country to benefit from the COVAX facility after Ghana and Ivory Coast.

As of Friday, 374,585 eligible Nigerians have been vaccinated, data released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) shows.

Statistics by country

According to the data, China has produced 141.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, making it the highest any country has produced. This is closely followed by the United States of America (USA) which has produced 103 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Together, Germany and Belgium have churned out 70.5 million doses while India has produced 42.4 million.

According to the data, UK has produced 12.2 million doses while Netherlands and Belgium produced 10.5 million doses. Russia produced a little over 10.5 million while Switzerland produced 5.4 million doses.

So far, 43 per cent of the vaccines produced have been mRNA vaccines, 22 per cent are vital vector and the remaining 35 per cent are whole virus, the data shows.

Statistics by company

Companies are starting to scale up production rapidly and so far, Pfizer, a research based pharmaceutical company has produced 119 million doses of the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, the most doses produced so far.

This is followed by Sinovac, a Beijing-based biopharmaceutical company, behind CoronaVac, an inactivated vaccine from China which has produced 91 million doses of vaccines. The Sinovac vaccine works by using killed viral particles to expose the body’s immune system to the virus without risking a serious disease response.

Controversial AstraZeneca has also produced 83 million doses of its vaccines. The AstraZeneca vaccine initially praised for its cost-effectiveness and its easy-to-store advantages has raised safety concerns due to few cases of blood clots linked to its use.

The company in a statement on its website also revised down the vaccine’s efficacy. It said the vaccine is 76 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19 instead of an earlier figure of 79 per cent.

However, in the age group 65 and over, the value is higher at 85 per cent.

Following investigation into reports of blood clots and possible deaths from usage of the Astrazeneca vaccines, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and European health regulators declared the vaccine safe.

The regulator said it would continue to study possible links between very rare blood clots and the vaccine.

“We still cannot rule out definitively a link between these cases and the vaccine,” Emer Cooke, the agency’s Executive Director said at a press conference.