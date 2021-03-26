ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned Nigerian columnist and blogger, Farooq Kperogi, has been promoted to the rank of professor at Kennesaw State University in the United States.

The promotion takes effect “at the beginning of your 2021-2022 contract,” the promotion letter dated March 12 and shared by Mr Kperogi on his verified Facebook page, said.

The letter by University President, Pamela Whitten, said, “I have reviewed the recommendation of the Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs for your candidacy for promotion, and I concur with the recommendation.

“Your promotion and salary increase will be effective at the beginning of your 2021-2022 contract.

“You are to be commended for the fine work that has resulted in this career milestone. I look forward to your continued productivity and success at KSU.”

“I now disassociate from associate,” an elated Mr Kperogi wrote, referencing a similar message by the late Pius Adesanmi when he was promoted full professor in 2013.

“Academia is my third career, but it’s the only career I’ve stayed long enough to rise to the acme,” he added.

Popular for his sociopolitical no-holds-barred, sometimes controversial, column, Notes from Atlanta, Mr Kperogi resides in Atlanta, Georgia, from where he received his Ph.D. in communication from Georgia State University.

The teacher of journalism bagged his master’s degree in communication from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, also in the U. S.

A first degree graduate of mass communication from Bayero University, Kano, he is strong and controversial critique of the Buhari-administration.

Mr Kperogi was a news reporter and columnist with the Trust Newspapers. He currently writes a weekly column for the Nigerian Tribune and Peoples Gazette.