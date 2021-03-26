ADVERTISEMENT

Many companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange have announced dividend payout for the 2020 financial year, showing the resilience of most of the firms in breaking through the chaos in the year of the pandemic.

Some of them even bucked the trend by reporting larger revenues and profits at a time when global businesses took a hit from lockdowns and stay-at-home orders that eroded sales and ate away at income.

A company like Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc not only shocked the market in announcing its biggest dividend payout ever on Wednesday, but simultaneously stated its bonus plan to reward shareholders with a new ordinary share for every six already held.

The announcement helped drive a surge in market activities on Thursday, with the All Share Index gaining 0.53 per cent.

Below is a list of all companies that have so far announced returns for their shareholders.

COMPANIES DIVIDEND PER SHARE OPENING PRICE @ 25/03/2021 BONUS QUALIFICATION DATE PAYMENT DATE Vitafoam N0.70 N8.10 NONE 12th February 5th March Neimeth N0.065 N1.78 NONE 22nd February 12th March United Capital N0.70 N5.10 NONE 5th March 24th March Nigerian Breweries N0.60 (Final) N48 NONE 10th March 23rd March Africa Prudential N0.50 N5.50 NONE 15th March 26th March Zenith Bank N2.70 (Final) N22 NONE 8th March 16th March NASCON N0.40 N15.2 NONE 22nd April 5th May Custodian Investment N0.45 (Final) N6 NONE 9th April 22nd April Nestle N35.50 (Final) N1,375 NONE 21st April 23rd June Seplat $0.05 (Final) N550 NONE 4th May 28th May MTNN N5.90 (Final) N161 NONE 4th May 26th May ARDOVA N0.19 N15.40 NONE 25th March 13th April DANGOTE CEMENT N16 N225 NONE 27th April 27th May UNION BANK N0.25 N5.30 NONE 31st March 13th April GTB N2.70 (Final) N31 NONE 31st March 9th April DANGOTE SUGAR N1.50 N16.85 NONE 17th March 19 or 20th May CAP N2.10 N22 NONE BETA GLASS N1.04 N54 NONE LAFARGE WAPCO N1 N21 NONE 30th April 25th May STANBIC IBTC N3.60 (Final) N48.45 1 for 6 7th April 28th May SFS Real Estate Investment Trust N8.10 N68.60 NONE 26th March 16th April UBA N0.35 (Final) N6.90 NONE 19th March 1st April