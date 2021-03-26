Many companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange have announced dividend payout for the 2020 financial year, showing the resilience of most of the firms in breaking through the chaos in the year of the pandemic.
Some of them even bucked the trend by reporting larger revenues and profits at a time when global businesses took a hit from lockdowns and stay-at-home orders that eroded sales and ate away at income.
A company like Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc not only shocked the market in announcing its biggest dividend payout ever on Wednesday, but simultaneously stated its bonus plan to reward shareholders with a new ordinary share for every six already held.
The announcement helped drive a surge in market activities on Thursday, with the All Share Index gaining 0.53 per cent.
Below is a list of all companies that have so far announced returns for their shareholders.
|COMPANIES
|DIVIDEND PER SHARE
|OPENING PRICE @ 25/03/2021
|BONUS
|QUALIFICATION DATE
|PAYMENT DATE
|Vitafoam
|N0.70
|N8.10
|NONE
|12th February
|5th March
|Neimeth
|N0.065
|N1.78
|NONE
|22nd February
|12th March
|United Capital
|N0.70
|N5.10
|NONE
|5th March
|24th March
|Nigerian Breweries
|N0.60 (Final)
|N48
|NONE
|10th March
|23rd March
|Africa Prudential
|N0.50
|N5.50
|NONE
|15th March
|26th March
|Zenith Bank
|N2.70 (Final)
|N22
|NONE
|8th March
|16th March
|NASCON
|N0.40
|N15.2
|NONE
|22nd April
|5th May
|Custodian Investment
|N0.45 (Final)
|N6
|NONE
|9th April
|22nd April
|Nestle
|N35.50 (Final)
|N1,375
|NONE
|21st April
|23rd June
|Seplat
|$0.05 (Final)
|N550
|NONE
|4th May
|28th May
|MTNN
|N5.90 (Final)
|N161
|NONE
|4th May
|26th May
|ARDOVA
|N0.19
|N15.40
|NONE
|25th March
|13th April
|DANGOTE CEMENT
|N16
|N225
|NONE
|27th April
|27th May
|UNION BANK
|N0.25
|N5.30
|NONE
|31st March
|13th April
|GTB
|N2.70 (Final)
|N31
|NONE
|31st March
|9th April
|DANGOTE SUGAR
|N1.50
|N16.85
|NONE
|17th March
|19 or 20th May
|CAP
|N2.10
|N22
|NONE
|BETA GLASS
|N1.04
|N54
|NONE
|LAFARGE WAPCO
|N1
|N21
|NONE
|30th April
|25th May
|STANBIC IBTC
|N3.60 (Final)
|N48.45
|1 for 6
|7th April
|28th May
|SFS Real Estate Investment Trust
|N8.10
|N68.60
|NONE
|26th March
|16th April
|UBA
|N0.35 (Final)
|N6.90
|NONE
|19th March
|1st April
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post