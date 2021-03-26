ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Kano State have honoured two officers who rejected one million naira offered them as bribe.

The state Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko, called on other officers to emulate their example.

According to a statement by the police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, Friday morning, Garba Rabo and Jamilu Buhari were serving on the task force of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) in the state when they were offered the bribe.

He said in the course of their operation, they received information that expired goods worth billions of naira were kept in a warehouse in the Kano metropolis.

“The task force team stormed the warehouse, where one million naira was offered them as bribe. They rejected the bribe, recovered the expired goods, the money as exhibit and arrested the suspect,” Mr Kiyawa narrated.

The Acting Managing Director of the CPC, Baffa Dan’agundi, also commended the officers for rejecting the bribe.

Mr Dan’agundi said the council had decided to show appreciation for the good conduct of the officers by presenting them with a gift of one million naira.

He called on the people to continue to support the police and appreciate those performing their duties well.