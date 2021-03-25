ADVERTISEMENT

ASR AFRICA, the brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group has provided a grant of N1 billion to the Ahmadu Bello University as part of its yearly $100 million ASR Africa Fund for Social Development & Renewal.

This grant will go towards the provision of a hostel and department building as identified by the University today.

The African Industrialist and Philanthropist, had on Monday launched the ASR Africa Initiative for Education, Health and Social Development in Africa which focuses mainly on equipping facilities, researchers, healthcare practitioners and community-level service providers and also supporting the efforts of various Governments in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa in Education, Healthcare and Social Development.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Ahmadu Bello University today, Mr Rabiu also named the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; University of Maiduguri; University of Ilorin; University of Ibadan, and University of Benin as other beneficiaries of N 1 billion each in the first cohort of the intervention grant.

According to Mr Rabiu who was represented by Dliyu Idi Hong, he commended the Vice Chancellor for promptly identifying the projects that needed intervention.

“In view of this and starting immediately, we intend to be on ground to commence the project. We are hoping the other five universities can also quickly identify such projects with our team to fast-track the project initiation.

“It is our belief at the ASR Africa Initiative that this support will go a long way in bridging the infrastructure deficit in education within Nigeria and other African Countries in our cohort. We are excited about the endless possibilities that lie ahead of Africa and because The Time for Nigeria and Africa is now, and business development is nothing without citizens’ development.

“On behalf of the ASR Africa Initiative, we look forward to commencing the work to build for the benefit of Africa’s children and her future.”

ABOUT ASR AFRICA

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative seeks to support sustainable development initiatives in the Health, Education and Social Development within Nigeria and the rest of Africa, every year. For more information visit asrafrica.org or email asrafrica[at]buagroup[dot]com