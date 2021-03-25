ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Alexander Okoh as the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) for a second term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatization & Commercialization) Act, 1999.

This renewal will take effect from April 10, 2021.

The BPE is the Federal Government agency charged with economic reforms especially the privatization & commercialization of government-owned enterprises in the country. BPE also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatization.

In the last four years, BPE has witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities.

Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity

Office of the Vice President

25th March 2021