The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, will chair the 11th Annual Lecture in honour of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Ahmadu Bello, organised by Arewa House.

Shaibu Aliyu, director of Arewa House, a research facility under Ahmadu Bello University, said the lecture will hold on Saturday, March 27 in Kaduna.

Mr Aliyu said at a press briefing in Kaduna on Thursday that the theme of the lecture is, ‘Governance and Youth Inclusion in Nigeria’s Development, Post COVID-19 Era’.

The director said Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau will serve as the Guest Speaker.

According to him, the governor is expected to share his experience of governing Plateau and managing its conflicts.

Mr Aliyu said the annual lecture remains a platform to discuss social and economic issues affecting the country.

“One of the major objectives of Arewa House is to promote national harmony and national unity, the lecture will serve as an avenue to reflect and discuss the history and cultures of the country,” he said.

According to him, COVID-19 protocols would be strictly observed while issues around the cost of governance will also be discussed.

He said the former governors that established Arewa House will be honoured at the event. They include Abba Kyari, Musa Usman, Usman Faruk, JD Gomwak, and Audu Bako.

(NAN)