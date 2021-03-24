ADVERTISEMENT

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has called for better welfare and equipment for the Nigerian Army to ensure effective service delivery.

Mr Ewuare made the call in Benin on Tuesday when the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Ibadan, G.U Chibusi, a major general, visited him.

The traditional ruler said the wave of crime and violence in some parts of the country required renewed commitment by the federal government.

“The army needs to be retooled with modern military equipment, they need better welfare to perform effectively.

“There is a need for an enhanced salary, functional insurance and housing schemes for the personnel.

“These will serve to boost their morale. It will encourage them to show more commitment in the fight against insecurity,” he said.

He urged security agencies in the country to remain committed to their call to protect lives and property.

“You need to strengthen your synergy and cooperation, we must work together to stamp our insecurity in the country,” he said.

Mr Chibusi, in his remark, said his visit was part of the routine monitoring exercise of formations under the division.

(NAN)