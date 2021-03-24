ADVERTISEMENT

A former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Salamatu Suleiman, has been named chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mrs Suleiman served as a minister of women affairs and also minister of state for foreign affairs in the administration of late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

She also served as commissioner in charge of political affairs, peace and security at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commission from 2012 to 2016.

The president also appointed 14 other members of the board of the NHRC.

This was made known in a letter he wrote to the Senate seeking its consideration and possible confirmation of the nominees.

Letter

In the letter which was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday, the president said the appointment is pursuant to Section 2(3) of the National Human Rigthts Commission Act as amended.

Other nominees include Beatrice Jedy-Agba, Umar Salisu, Dafe Adesida, Joseph Mmamel, and Ahmad Fingilla.

Others are Kemi Asiwaju-Okeyonda, Abubakar Muhammed, Femi Okeowo, Sunny Daniel and Agabaidu Jideani.

Also appointed are Nella Andem-Rabana, Azubuike Nwakwenta, Jamila Isah, CDD director, Hassan Idayat and former chairman Anthony Ojukwu as secretary.

The letter will be transmitted to the appropriate committee for screening after which a report will be presented to the Senate recommending the confirmation or rejection of the appointees.

The NHRC was established in 1995 to serve as an extra-judicial mechanism aimed at promoting, protecting and enforcing human rights.