The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has presented a budget of N299.9 billion for the 2021 fiscal year to the Senate for consideration.

The proposal is about 34 per cent higher than the 2020 budget allocated to the territory.

Officials of the FCTA made the presentation on Tuesday when they appeared before the Senate Committee on FCT.

The FCT minister, Muhammed Bello, who led the delegation from the FCTA, made the presentation.

He informed the panel that of the total proposal, N215.9 billion, would be classified as “distributable revenue” while N84 billion would be the non distributable revenue.

He also said 54.6 per cent of the entire budget is proposed for capital expenditure while the other 45.4 per cent which comprises personnel and overhead costs, is for recurrent expenditure.

Increase

The current proposal when compared to the agency’s 2020 budget has an increase of N101 billion translating to 34 per cent.

The increase, Mr Bello said, will be achieved “through aggressive revenue drive geared towards achieving target results and goals”.

He informed the panel that given the Expanded Accelerated Area Council Title Re-issuance scheme designed to revolutionise the land administration, the FCTA administration might be compared to return back to Senate for supplementary budget.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Committee, Abubakar Kyari (APC, Borno North), said besides the 2021 budget proposal, “both parties are to deliberate the performance of 2020 budget – to sustain federal government’s policy of running the annual budget from January to December”.

While he pledged that the committee will actively conduct carry out oversight to foster quality service delivery to residents of FCT, the lawmaker said full implementation of the budget will be ensured “through these oversights from time to time”.

This, he said, will help in complementing the efforts of the minister in the fight against corruption and any administrative anomalies such as misapplication of funds.

The committee will deliberate upon the proposal presented by the FCTA and present its report to the Senate for consideration and possible approval.

The 2021 budget proposal comes three months after the Senate approved a revised budget of N199.2 billion for the FCT for 2020.

The review was done to cater for expenditures that were not anticipated when the initial FCT 2020 Statutory Appropriation was considered.