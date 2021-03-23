ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian teachers and researchers from over 100 tertiary institutions have formed a new group to hone the development of research and scholarship in mass communication in Nigeria.

This was announced in a statement on Tuesday by the scribe of the group, Abiodun Adeniyi, a professor of mass communication at Baze University, Abuja.

He said the Association of Media and Communication Researchers of Nigeria (AMCRON) was formed by 280 researchers and practitioners.

A professor at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Eserinune Mojaye, was named the inaugural president of the group.

According to the statement, Mr Mojaye said the group will “develop and improve members research and theory-building capabilities while networking with others of like minds for knowledge and nation building purposes.”

Mr Mojaye said AMCRON will also “drive development in media and communication just like the energy generated by the electromagnetic wave,” and provide “intellectual search for new frontiers in the media and communication field.”

The statement said Ralph Akinfeleye, an eminent professor in the discipline, will chair the governing council of the group, while Joseph Ayodele will serve as secretary.

It named members of the governing council as Abdalla Uba Adamu of Bayero University, Kano; Godwin Ehiarekhian Oboh of Benson Idahosa University, Benin City; and Akeem Mojisola Adeyanju of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.

The other members are Aniefiok Jackson Udoudo of University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt, and Onyebadi Uche of Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, Texas, U.S.A.

Members of the National Executive Council of the group include Mr Mojaye as president, Mr Adeniyi as General Secretary.

Other members are Vice-President, Mr Oboh; Assistant Secretary-General, Muhammad Aliyu, Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria; Financial Secretary, Allwell Okechukwu Nwankwo, Financial Institutions Group, International Finance Corporation, Lagos; and Publicity/Networking Secretary, Oludare Ebenezer Ogunyombo of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos.