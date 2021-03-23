ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of holding meetings with “political wanderers” while neglecting security.

Mr Fayose said the president should focus more on addressing the challenges rocking the nation rather than welcoming opposition party members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Aso Rock.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Buhari, on Monday, met with two high profile politicians, former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, and Dimeji Bankole, former speaker of House of Representatives.

Both politicians recently joined the APC and were welcomed to the party by the president in Aso Villa, Abuja.

Reacting to this, Mr Fayose in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Monday evening, said Nigerians are not interested receiving “recycled politicians.”

“Nigerians are not interested in the president receiving political wanderers in the Villa. They are more interested in their well-being, especially security. They want to see a president who is proactive in handling affairs of the country, rather than receiving recycled politicians.

“Most importantly, Nigerians are not interested in how many politicians that decamp to APC, which is already a dead party. The president should rather make himself available to Nigerians who can help solve our unending financial and security challenges amongst others.

“Above all, I wish the president knows how disappointed Nigerians are about him and his failed promises.”

Mr Fayose is one of the major critics of the current administration. He has, on several occasions, called out the president on the security challenges in the country.