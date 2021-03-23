ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has approved the constitution of a 61-member contact and strategy committee for the party.

This is contained in a statement by the National Secretary of APC CECPC, John Akpanudoehede, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Akpanudoehede said the constitution of the committee was part of efforts by the CECPC to rebuild and reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He added that the committee would be inaugurated by the CECPC Chairman, Governor Mai Mala-Buni, on March 23, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He said the committee will be chaired by Governor Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa State while Ikechi Emenike will serve as secretary.

Some members of the committee are Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Aminu Masari of Katsina, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, David Umahi of Ebonyi and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and two former Speakers of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and Yakubu Dogara, will also serve in the committee.

Mr Dogara defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2020, while Mr Bankole defected from Action Democratic Party (ADP) on March 12.

(NAN)