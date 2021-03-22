The senator representing Ekiti South district, Abiodun Olujimi, has narrated how she escaped being shot during the violence that erupted at the House of Assembly bye-election for Ekiti East Constituency 1 on Saturday.

The bye-election was to fill in the vacant position of Juwa Adegbuyi, a representative of the constituency, who died in February.

Mrs Olujimi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the incident occurred shortly after the visit of some All Progressives Congress (APC) members at the polling unit.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how two people died in the incident at ward 7, Unit 7 Iworo in Omuo Ekiti.

Following the incident, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a statement by its spokesperson, Festus Okoye, announced the suspension of the election.

As expected, the PDP and the APC have been playing a blame game since Saturday.

Speaking on her experience with journalists in Ekiti on Sunday, Mrs Olujimi said eight people were shot.

“The leaders of APC came to the polling unit, in fact we greeted warmly. After they left, some APC thugs who stayed behind pulled out guns and started shooting sporadically. This is the first time we would witness this. They picked the ballot box and ran away,” she said.

“A man died as he was trying to escape the scene. The policewoman guarding the ballot box was also shot in the head. The corps member and presiding officer at the unit were hit by bullets.

“In totality, eight people were shot. Some died and five are battling with (for) their lives in the hospital receiving treatments,” she narrated.

‘We are law-abiding’

Meanwhile, the APC in a statement by its publicity secretary in the state, Sam Oluwalana, exonerated itself from the violence.

The party said “It is unfortunate that a very peaceful and transparent election could have turned so bloody.

“The APC is law-abiding, peaceful and as such has no reason to be violent. No election is worth the blood of any Ekiti son or daughter.

“We sincerely commiserate with the families of those who lost their loved ones, while also wishing the policewoman and other gunshot victims, still on admission in the hospital, quick recovery.

“We call on the security agents to bring the perpetrators of this needless bloodletting to justice,” the APC said.

Already, the police have confirmed the arrest of three people in connection to the violence.

Governor Kayode Fayemi has said the perpetrators will be charged with murder on Monday.

