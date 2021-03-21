ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the attack on the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, by unidentified gunmen.

The party’s comment on the attack came after the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), called out the APC for its silence on the event and the violent attack that claimed three lives during the Ekiti State bye-election held on Saturday.

Mr Ortom, a PDP governor, was attacked by suspected herders on his farm in Gboko, Benue State, on Saturday.

Prior to his attack, the governor had made headlines over his strong criticism of open grazing of cattle and recently impounded over 200 cows for defying the state anti-grazing law.

However, against the PDP’s insinuation, the ruling APC , on Sunday, broke its silence on the attack and dissociated itself from all forms of criminal engagements.

The party expressed confidence in Nigeria’s security operatives to apprehend people behind the attack on the governor.

“We are confident our security services will do everything to unravel the criminals behind the attack and bring them to book.

“The APC reiterates that we must all collaborate to end criminality in all forms. A crime is a crime and should not be politicised in any way,” the party reacted in the statement signed by its interim National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe.

The APC did not ,however, spare a line or paragraph in respect to the mayhem caused by unidentified gunmen during voting in Ekiti State over the weekend.