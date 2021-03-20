ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC, on Saturday suspended the bye-election into the vacant Ekiti East 1 State Constituency seat after reports of violent attacks.

The attack by thugs has allegedly led to the death of three persons while many more, including security personnel, voters and officials were injured.

PREMIUM TIMES identified Ward 7, Unit 7 Iworo in Omuo Ekiti as one of the places unidentified gunmen unleashed mayhem during the voting exercise.

Reaction

The INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, in reaction to the unfortunate development, also confirmed the death of some voters while “some INEC regular and ad hoc staff who sustained gunshot injuries during the melee are receiving medical attention.”

According to the commission, the violence caused by unknown gunmen started not long after the commencement of the voting exercise in various polling units.

“This situation is unacceptable. In its avowed commitment to electoral integrity, the Commission has suspended the election indefinitely. To continue with the process will amount to rewarding bad behavior. The security agencies are aware of this unfortunate situation and have commenced investigation.

“The Commission commiserates with the innocent victims of this dastardly act and affront to our democracy,” the commission concluded.

The Ekiti East 1 State Constituency seat became vacant after the death of Juwa Adegbuyi, a representative of the constituency, in February.