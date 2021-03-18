President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Republic of Tanzania in mourning the passing of President John Pombe Magufuli.

Mr Magufuli died on Thursday at the age of 61.

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, Mr Buhari believed that Mr Magufuli’s legacy of patriotism and dedication to the African course would continue to resonate across the continent.

The president said the late Tanzanian President’s courage and love for his country inspired various reforms that generations would continue to celebrate.

He said such reforms included the challenging decision to reduce size and cost of governance, insistence on a people focused budget, with clear priorities on education and health, and consistently fighting profligacy and frivolities in public expenditures.

Mr Buhari affirmed that the former Tanzanian leader spent most of his life serving the country and humanity, with a rich pedigree of working as a school teacher, and rising steadily in public service as Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister of Works and Minister of Works.

Mr Magufuli was also Minister of Lands and Human Settlement and Minister of Livestock and Fisheries.

The president extended condolences to the family of the late visionary leader of Tanzania, his friends and associates, and all citizens of the country, trusting God to comfort them.

He prayed for repose of the soul of the deceased.

Also former President Goodluck Jonathan has condoled with the government and people of Tanzania over the death of Mr Magufuli.

Mr Jonathan, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ikechukwu Eze, in Abuja on Thursday, described the late Mr Magufuli as a true patriot who did his best to advance his country.

He said “Today, a bright star has been plucked from the African continent. President Magufuli of Tanzania was a man I knew quite well, due to my frequent visits to Tanzania for the advancement of democracy in Africa.

“I found in him a true patriot who loved his country and did his best to steer the ship of state away from the brink and to the bank of the river of peace, progress and prosperity.’’

Mr Jonathan noted that Tanzania had been blessed in the area of leadership and had enjoyed consistent stability because of men like Julius Nyerere and his worthy successors.

He expressed hope and prayed that the “beautiful and determined nation’’ would continue with the tradition.

He condoled with the family of the deceased, especially First Lady Janeth Magufuli, their children, as well as the government and people of Tanzania.

He prayed to God to grant the late Magufuli’s soul eternal rest and comfort the grieving nation.

“My thoughts go out also to his party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi.

“May God grant his soul repose, and may He comfort the grieving nation,” he said.

(NAN)