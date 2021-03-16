ADVERTISEMENT

The remittances from Nigerians in the diaspora have contributed to the sustenance of impoverished families across the country, Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has said.

Posting on his Twitter handle Tuesday, Mr Moghalu expressed outrage at the action of the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, who blocked a fellow lawmaker from presenting a petition by a diaspora group “because the petitioners were faceless and based outside the shores of Nigeria.”

“Remittances from our countrymen and women at $20 billion a year keep alive families impoverished by our politicians,” said Mr Moghalu, a former presidential candidate.

“Nigerians living and earning their living abroad is not a crime. It is their right. Their citizenship shouldn’t be denigrated because of where they live. What opportunities exist for them at home if they did not move out of Nigeria?”

Public outrage

Mr Wase, a lawmaker representing Wase Federal Constituency in Plateau State, sparked outrage on social media after a video surfaced online last Thursday showing him preventing Mark Gbilah, a Benue State lawmaker, from presenting a petition from the ‘Mutual Union of Tivs in America’ during plenary.

The petition, according to Mr Gbilah, who is representing Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency, was to express concerns over the plight of Tiv people whose ancestral lands had been taken over by killer herders and how they have been in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps for years.

Mr Wase has, however, defended his action, describing the online video as “doctored, slanted and bent to give political and ethnic colouration to an event that was otherwise strictly based on parliamentary procedures.”

On Tuesday, the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation demanded an “unconditional public apology” from the embattled lawmaker, threatening to withhold home remittances with immediate effect.

According to the World Bank, projected diaspora remittances to Nigeria in 2018 and 2019 stands at $23 billion and $25 billion respectively.

“Every country has a diaspora, some at leisure (people who just want to live in foreign lands), others by force of circumstances (economic migration). You won’t get a Nobel Prize for guessing where we fit in,” Mr Moghalu added.

