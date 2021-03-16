ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, has said the National Judicial Council (NJC), has completed “a full-scale automation” of its meetings and operations.

The CJN, who doubles as the chairperson of the council, said the move was part of measures aimed at ensuring that the justice system was not crippled in the face of threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by the NJC’s Director, Information, Soji Oye, said on Tuesday, that Mr Muhammad was represented by a Justice of the Supreme Court, Bode Rhodes-Vivour, who is also the deputy chair of the council, at the “Automation Retreat for members of the Council” on Monday.

The CJN said with the new automation, the NJC chamber “is now re-designed, retrofitted and equipped with a state of the art technology with inbuilt security/access control for the use of council members.”

The NJC is the body which controls the appointment and disciplining of Nigerian judges of both state and federal courts.

But no mention was made of efforts to address the huge deficit in information communication technology infrastructure, being suffered by Nigerian courts, whose judges still largely record proceedings manually.

Read statement in full here:

NJC COMPLETES A FULL-SCALE AUTOMATION OF ITS MEETINGS AND OPERATIONS

The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman National Judicial Council, Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR has disclosed that as part of the continued measures aimed at ensuring that the Justice system is not crippled in the face of threats posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Council has completed a full-scale automation of its Meetings and operations.

This is intended to herald a regime of electronic system to the Council’s document management, marking a significant departure and paradigm shift from the current paper-based operations.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria represented by the Deputy Chairman of the Council, Hon Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, CFR, who stated this at the Automation Retreat for members of the Council said the NJC Chambers is now re-designed, retrofitted and equipped with a state of the art technology with inbuilt Security/Access control for the use of Council members.

The re-designed Meeting Chamber has the following features:

*Voice tracking/Audio conferencing

*Full video/Audio recording of meeting with (playback)

*Call button-for assistance

*Wireless presentation/Video Call

*Video Conferencing for Members who are not able to attend

*Intelligent System

*Retractable Tables

*Enhanced Audio/Speakers Systems

*Secured access to meeting rooms

*Acoustic environment to eliminate echo and possible eavesdropping and avoidance of any listening devices

*Improved lightening

*Befitting restroom, canteen and lounge

The features of the E-document management include but not limited to the following:

*Instant Access to update version

*Selective or complete printing

*Remote access

*Sharing documents during virtual meetings

The e-document also has the following Security/access Control mechanism:

*Only authorized members and Secretariat can download (if needed). It is possible to track who and what is done to a document

*In case of Committee assignments, only Committee Members can have access to documents pertaining to their respective Committees.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria commended the NJC Secretary Ahmed Gambo Saleh, Esq for galvanising his Staff as well as Consultants to achieve this Technological milestone.

Soji Oye, Esq

Director, Information