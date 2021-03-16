ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun have arrested a 47-year-old lecturer at Covenant University, Ota, for allegedly raping a 17-year-old undergraduate of the institution.

Stephen Ukenna, a lecturer in the Department of Business Management, was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Ota Area Command by the parents of the victim, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The police said the parents reported that their daughter informed them that she was invited by the lecturer to his office on the said date, under the pretence that he wanted to plan a surprise birthday party for her ‘close friend’.

“A lecturer at the Covenant University Ota, Dr Stephen Ukenna was on the 11th of March 2021, arrested by men of Ogun State police command for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 17yrs old student of the school (name withheld),” Mr Oyeyemi said.

“The 41yrs old lecturer was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ota area command by the parents of the victim who reported that their daughter called them on phone from the school that she was invited by the lecturer to his office on the said date under the pretence that he wanted to plan a surprise birthday party for her close friend,” he added.

The police spokesman said when the victim got to the lecturer’s office, ”he locked the office door and forcefully had sex with her on his office table”. The police added that following the report, the Area Commander, Ota, Muyideen Obe, ”swiftly deployed his team to the school where the lecturer was arrested”.

Mr Oyeyemi said upon interrogation, ”the suspect admitted having carnal knowledge of the victim, but was unable to give any reason for his action”.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.