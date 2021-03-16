ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari met behind closed doors with the outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou of the Republic of Niger at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerien leader, who arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 11.45 a.m., was welcomed by the president at the forecourt of the villa.

Mr Issoufou would be stepping down on April 7 after serving two five-year terms while Mohamed Bazoum, who recently won the presidential election, is expected to be sworn in that day.

It was gathered that the two leaders would deliberate on sub-regional issues including security challenges occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

Mr Issoufou, it was further gathered, would use the opportunity of the meeting to thank Mr Buhari for the support and assistance rendered to his country during his first and second terms in office.

NAN reports that a road, behind State Security Services (SSS) quarters, Asokoro, was named after the visiting Nigerien leader, who was accompanied by Governors of Zamfara, Kebbi, Jigawa, Kano, Yobe and Sokoto States.

Nigeria had facilitated the transportation and other logistic needs of the recently concluded national elections in the Niger Republic.

(NAN)