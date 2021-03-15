A media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Louis Okoroma, is dead.

Mr Okoroma died on Thursday, two months after the death of his wife.

Head of Atiku Media Office, Paul Ibe, said in a statement on Monday that the deceased was at work on Wednesday and “bid us farewell when he left for the day, but little did we know that was going to be our last encounter with him.”

Mr Ibe described Mr Okoroma as a jovial person and a top-notch professional journalist who performed his job with passion and dedication.

He added that Mr Abubakar and the entire staff of the organisation “extend our deepest condolences to his family, including his children.”

Atiku Media Office Loses Staff

The Atiku Media Office has announced the passing of one of its staff and a veteran journalist and political analyst, Mr. Louis Okoroma.

A statement issued by the Head of the Media Office, Mr. Paul Ibe, who announced the sad news, said Okoroma died two months after the death of his own wife.

“The death of Mr. Okoroma comes to us as a great shock and his passing will be felt for months and years to come because of his incalculable contributions to our office.

“Okoroma was not only a jovial fellow, but he was also a top-notch professional journalist that performed his job with passion and dedication”, Mr. Ibe added.

“The late Okoroma was always beaming with smiles; he came to work on Wednesday and bid us farewell when he left for the day, but little did we know that was going to be our last encounter with him. The office is devastated by his sudden death and his immense contributions cannot be forgotten for years to come”, Ibe added sorrowfully.

“On behalf of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the entire staff of the Media Office, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, including his children. May God bring them comfort at this particularly challenging moment”, Ibe said.

A delegation of the Atiku Media Office, led by Ibe, on Monday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Okoroma.

15th March, 2021