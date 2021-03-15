ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of “playing politics” with its agriculture development loans to states.

Mr Wike said this on Monday in Port Harcourt when the Minister of State for Agriculture, and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, visited him.

The governor said the CBN was being “political” in the implementation of the agriculture loan.

“We are among the states being denied access to loans meant for agriculture development,” he said. “It is wrong to play politics with certain issues, we should be dispassionate in implementing this kind of programme.”

Mr Wike said the CBN ought to partner the state government in the implementation of the loan scheme.

“This is a scheme that will enhance food security, create jobs and promote youth empowerment.

“In an atmosphere devoid of politics, we should be working together, we need to benefit from this loan,” he said.

Earlier, the minister, Mr Shehuri, said he was in the state to inspect ongoing agriculture projects.

He expressed the federal government’s readiness to support the state to achieve its potential in agriculture.

“We are willing to support farmers in the state to access new technologies, improve varieties and other support materials for improved farming,” the minister said.

(NAN)