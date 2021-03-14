ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru, on Sunday, assured that the war against insurgency would soon come to a successful end.

Mr Attahiru, who gave the assurance in Damaturu, Yobe, while addressing troops of Sector 2 of Operation Lafiya Dole, commended the troops for their recent gains in neutralising insurgents.

“I’m very pleased; your commanders have told me what you have done collectively, as part of ‘Operation ‘Tura Takai Bango’, how you have pushed the Boko Haram insurgents.

“We are so proud of you, and I believe that in the second phase of that operation, you will do more. I’m sure you will go out there and push them so hard and bring this entire insurgency to an end,” the COAS said.

Mr Attahiru, who said that he was at the sector to familiarise himself with the troops, conveyed the greetings of President Muhammadu Buhari to them.

“We have come to the sector headquarters in Yobe to meet you; to get to know you and you know us as well.

“I am bringing very special greetings from the President and Commander-in-Chief; he has been fully briefed and is aware of what you are doing and how you are doing them.

“I am personally here to take cognisance of what you are doing, note the challenges you are facing and ensure that they are addressed for you to have the highest level of morale needed to do your job with pride, as Nigerian soldiers,” he said.

(NAN)