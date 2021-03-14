The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola ,on Sunday ,said the Federal Government has postponed plans to partially close the Falomo Bridge in Victoria Island for repairs.
Mr Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that the decision to suspend the rehabilitation of the bridge was reached after a meeting with relevant stakeholders.
“After consultations with relevant stakeholders we decided to postpone the rehabilitation work. A new date would be announced for the partial closure and commencement of repair works soon,” he said.
He apologised to road users and members of the public on inconveniences caused by the shift in date for the repairs.
NAN reports that Mr Popoola had in a statement on Friday night announced a plan to partially close the Falamo Bridge for a six weeks rehabilitation work.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post