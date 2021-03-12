ADVERTISEMENT

Scores of youth in Lagos Wednesday attempted to destroy a BRT bus station at Cement bus-stop, Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, after one of the buses fatally hit a commercial motorcyclist.

The deceased, Gbenga Adeniyi of No 13 Oko filling station Ogun State, was said to have been hit by the BRT bus while plying the corridor, and died on the spot.

Mr Adeniyi, 30, “lost control while using the BRT corridor, and was crushed to death by an oncoming BRT bus,” the police said.

In a statement by Muyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday, the police spokesperson said officers in the area were drafted to the scene to prevent the destruction of BRT buses by restive youth.

The police spokesperson said about 22 BRT buses were secured by the officers and were escorted to the Oshodi terminal to prevent their damage.

“Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), on Wednesday, 10th March, 2021, successfully prevented a reprisal attack on twenty two (22) BRT buses and robbery of passengers caught during the fracas that ensued after the accident, involving a BRT Bus and one motorcyclist, that occurred at Cement Bus-Stop along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

“The Commissioner of Police had ordered the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, to lead the enforcement team to the accident scene where he discovered that a commercial motorcyclist, who lost control while using the BRT corridor, was crushed to death by an oncoming BRT bus which resulted to attacks by some motorcyclists and miscreants on all BRT buses and passengers in the area.

“The RRS enforcement team was able to restore order and escorted the 22 BRT buses safely back to Oshodi terminal,” the police said.

Reacting to the incident, Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police decried the “flagrant disobedience of traffic rules” by motorcyclists and motorists in the state especially plying the BRT corridors with impunity. He emphasised that such is unacceptable.

The Commissioner directed the police to arrest the youth that caused the mayhem in the area following the incident, saying they will be made to face the wrath of the law as the command will not tolerate any act of lawlessness in any part of the state.