The new Commander Army Headquarters Garrison, Sanusi Dahiru, a major general, has charged officers and soldiers of AHQ Garrison to key into the vision of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru, a lieutenant general, which is to “Have a Nigerian Army that is Repositioned to Professionally Defeat all Adversaries in a joint Environment.’’

Mr Dahiru gave this charge in his maiden address to officers and soldiers of Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQ Gar) shortly after assumption of command as the 25 Commander of AHQ Gar. He advised officers and soldiers of AHQ Gar to apply their professionalism in studying the capacity of sister services in other to improve their operational efficiency in a joint environment.

The new commander, Mr Dahiru, directed officers and soldiers to bring up new ideas that will improve their individual performances and AHQ Gar in general by thinking outside the box instead of being routine in approach to issues. He called on officers to be proactive in nature and warned officers and soldiers to be time conscious because he is a time stickler.

Speaking earlier in his farewell address to both officers and soldiers of AHQ Gar, the outgone commander, Ayuba Hamman, a major general, expressed satisfaction with the level of performance of AHQ Gar personnel. He charged them to sustain their tempo of performance under the new commander and expressed his confidence in the ability of the new commander to perform well if not better than him. The outgone commander has been deployed to Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja.

OMALE ABRAHAM OCHAGWUBA

Colonel

Deputy Director Army Public Relations