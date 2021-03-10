ADVERTISEMENT
The COVID-19 vaccine allocation for Borno State arrived the state Tuesday night through the Maiduguri International Airport.
The consignment was received by the Deputy Governor, Umar Kaddafur, who represented Governor Babagana Zulum.
The aircraft, Allied Air, that conveyed the vaccines landed at the airport at 9 p.m.
Details later…
